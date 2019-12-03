Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Molyneux. View Sign Obituary

March 3, 1931 - November 21, 2019



Jack will be remembered by his wife of 67 years Pat Molyneux and their seven children: John (Jo Ann), Joanne (Jack), Heather (Darryl), Bernice, Gayle (Peter), Michelle (Richard) and David, his sister Joan Ferguson and his two brothers-in-law Johnny and Patrick Hughes.



There will only ever be one Puna. The Great Punzini leaves his thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren behind with fond memories of his big smile, appreciation of music, ingenious feats of engineering, talents in the garden and love of the stars.



Pat and Jack moved from Trail to Nelson, BC in 1958 when he started his 28 year career with BC Tel. In 1965 they moved to Kamloops where they put down permanent roots. After his retirement in 1986, he spent many years volunteering with the telephone pioneers installing Lifelines. His most memorable event with the pioneers was in 1987 when he travelled with the "Rick Hansen Man in Motion Tour."



Jack was born in Rossland, BC with skis on his feet. He was one of the original Sun Peaks Antiques and didn't hang up his boards until he was 83.



Dad started taking photographs in his teen years and left us an amazing legacy of over six decades of beautiful slides.



He gave us all his love for the mountains, the thrill of fresh powder and an appreciation for a good beer.



He will be greatly missed, but our memories of him will be cherished and he will be remembered everyday.



