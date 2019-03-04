Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK MORASH. View Sign

In Loving Memory of JACK MORASH

February 3, 1964 - February 23, 2019



With heavy hearts we announce that Jack Morash, loving husband and father, quietly and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 55. A wonderful man taken too soon.



Jack was born in West Dover, Nova Scotia. He moved to Toronto as a carpenter where he met the love of his life, Karen Hevey. Following their wedding they moved to Vancouver, BC where he developed his skills as a high-end home builder and renovator. They lived in a variety of communities on the BC coast including Surrey, Mission (where their son was born) and Squamish, before settling in Lac le Jeune where they lived for the past nine years.



In his work, Jack was highly respected for his quality workmanship, creativity, honesty and integrity. He was loved and will be remembered by friends and neighbours for his kindness to all, generosity, his keen sense of humour and eagerness to come to the aid of neighbours and total strangers. Jack enjoyed a deep love of the outdoors, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and fun times with family and friends around the bonfires.



Jack will be dearly missed by his loving wife Karen, his son Spencer, daughter Jaimie, his brothers Kenneth (Doris), Carmen (Janet), Harold (Francis), Billy (Cherl), Clayton, David (Sue), Paul (Tina), Danny (Tammy), Darren (Lois), his sisters Frida (Lawrence), Gertrude, Doreen and Yvonne. He will also be sadly missed by brothers-in-law Mike Hevey (Rhonda) and Bob Hevey (Lesleigh) and sisters-in-law Lynn (Doug) and Yvonne as well as numerous neices and nephews. Jack was pre-deceased by his parents Gordon and Myrtle Morash and brothers Walter and Raymond.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2019.



