Jack passed away June 17, 2020 at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice holding the hands of his wife and daughter. Jack was predeceased by his parents Jack and Jeanette, brothers Ken (Jean), Keith (Maxine) and sister Bertha Huckell.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Joyce, son Greg, granddaughters Kaylin and Emilie, and daughter Jacqueline (Pat) Binkley. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins as well as many people he called friend.



Jack was a teacher, small business owner, and salesperson most of his life. He loved to travel, and he and Joyce enjoyed many years cruising and visiting far away places.



The family would like to thank Interior Health, Dr. Kruger and the hospice for the kind and gentle care given to Jack in his final weeks.



A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date.



