Jackie Lori (Caffet) Thackeray
Jackie Lori Thackeray (Caffet) passed away from terminal cancer on September 22, 2020 with her husband Darrell Thackeray by her side at the age of 59.

She is survived by Darrell, her children Erin Thackeray (husband Graham MacFarlane), Garett Thackeray (wife Ashley Thackeray née Gogel), and Kellan Thackeray (partner Laura Beach), and her two grandchildren Judah and Ruby Thackeray.

Born in Spiritwood, Sk., raised in Kamloops, BC. as the youngest of eleven children. Jackie's life had many trials and triumphs. After living in Medicine Hat and Lloydminster for brief periods of time, she found her faith in God, her artistic vision, and the anchor of family life in Kindersley, Sk. where she lived and breathed her last.

She touched many lives in all of these various places and will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but we are all grateful that her suffering is at an end, and that she is now in a better place.

A recording of her funeral service in
full is available at: https://www.kindersleyfuneralhome.com/
obituary/Jackie-Thackeray

Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
