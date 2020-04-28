Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob "Jake" Frank. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with heavy heart that the family of Jake Frank announce his peaceful passing on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 93.



Jake was born on a small farm north of Dahinda, Saskatchewan to the parents of Henrick and Susannna Frank who immigrated from Galka, Russia.



At the age of 15, he took over the family farm after his parents passed away. Jake was an avid farmer who eventually got into trucking and custom combining during the summer and fall months. During the winter months, he ran a snow taxi service along with his brother Fritz. In 1952, he married his wife of 64 years, Ruby Violet Rose. In 1959, they moved to Chase, BC where they purchased a hardware and appliance store. Later, they ran a building supply store and Lakeview Resorts campground. Jake was active in the Chase community serving for several years as an alderman. Jake and Ruby also spent many years at the curling club. Jake and Ruby raised their family in Chase and enjoyed retirement there until moving to Kamloops in 2015.



Jacob is survived by sons Daryl (Lori), Gary (Cindy) and grandchildren Derek, Connor, Jacob and Madison, as well as sister-in-law Ella (Victor) and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.



Jacob is predeceased by his wife Ruby; his parents Henrick and Susanna; siblings Maria, Ammolia (Molly), Heinrich (Henry), Friedrich (Fritz), Betha (Bertha) and Victor Frank.



The family would like to thank the nurses, care aids and volunteers in the Overlander, Evergreen Wing for Jake's care especially in his last days.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Jake will be greatly missed by his family.



In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to do so, we would appreciate donations made in Jake's name to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice (72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC, V2E 2S9) or to a charity of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home



