May 21, 1961 – December 17, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jacqueline Rose Weir at Kamloops Hospice on the evening of December 17, 2019 surrounded by family. She leaves three children Christina (Roger), Rachelle, Mitchell and grandson Nathaniel.
Jacqueline is survived by her mother Rose (Mel), her brother Bill, her beloved nieces and nephews and former spouse and lifelong friend Michael.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the South Thompson Inn, Kamloops, BC from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.
Arrangements entrusted to Schoening Funeral Services Kamloops
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 27, 2019