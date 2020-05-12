Jadwiga Petruczynik (Momma P) passed away on an absolute beautiful day, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 90.Jadwiga was born on April 9, 1930 in Dabrowka in her beloved Poland. As a child she lived through the wartime occupation of Poland. These incredibly hard times helped shape the rest of her life and made her forever thankful for the things she had.As Mom would often say, one of the happiest days of her life was October 13, 1959 when she immigrated to Canada with her young daughter Teri (Tereska) to join her husband Pawel (Paul) as he had finished building her dream home she always hoped for. She would forever talk of how luxurious the boat cruise was on the voyage across the Atlantic. They landed in Montreal and took the train to Kamloops for their new beginning.A year later her 2nd daughter Margaret (Maggie) was born and the two girls were raised with a blend of Canadian and strong Polish values and traditions.Jadwiga had the most fertile weed free garden in the neighbourhood. Nobody could grow garlic, tomatoes and cucumbers like her. The rest of her yard and house was always spotlessly scrubbed and well maintained. You could often see her, sweeping her lawn with a corn broom.In the latter years, her pride and joy were her two grandsons Sam (Malooshi) and Dylan (Dadoolik). She always displayed their pictures and told her friends how proud she was of them. She would always say, "Oh so smart and oh so handsome." She gladly increased the perogie output to feed these two young men.Jadwiga was always determined to get the best value for her purchases. Even with her limited education and English language skills she always managed to convince the exhausted salesman to waive the GST.The family would like to thank her neighboUr Pastor Greg and his family for watching over her in her final years at the Linden Avenue house. Attending Sunday church service was the highlight of the week for her. Also thanks go out to the staff at Royal Inland Hospital, Ponderosa Lodge, and lastly Pine Grove Care Centre for all their efforts in her stay and final days.It really does take a village... Mom had always said, everyone was so nice to her and looked after her so well.Jadwiga is survived by her daughters Teri (Clair) and Maggie (Rob) and grandchildren Sam (Flora) and Dylan.We will be celebrating Mom's life in the fall. She has wanted a Sunday brunch with plenty of food and drink for everyone.Condolences may be sent to the family at