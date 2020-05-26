We sadly announce the passing of our loving Father, Brother, Husband. Papa, Grandpa, Teacher, Community leader, Travel companion, Legend.



However you knew James, you were likely impressed by his kindness, compassion, selflessness, loyalty, no nonsense approach and adventurous spirit.



James leaves behind sons Brad (Bev) and Brock (Josiane), sister Janet Ashby (Jim) and grandchildren Hannah, Hailey, Liam, Felix and Juliette. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Diane, in May 2019.



James was born in Kelowna after his family journeyed the Big Bend Highway from Alberta to the Okanagan. In 1941 the family moved to Kamloops where they put down roots with his father Ewart, mother Elizabeth and sisters Beth, Jessie and Janet. He happily joked that he was raised by four mothers. He attended Stuart Wood and Lloyd George elementaries and Kamloops Senior Secondary where he met his wife Diane. They were married in 1964.



James and Diane, with eldest son Brad (in the bassinet and the VW Bug), took up residence in 1967 at SFU while he completed his teaching degree. He began his teaching career in 1971 at Haldane Elementary in Chase, BC. For 27 years, he taught in the elementary schools of Marion Schilling and Robert L Clemitson within the Kamloops School District. He was a respected teacher by both students and cohort and retired from teaching in 1998.



James' life was full of community service; coaching Minor Hockey and school sports, Cub Scout Leader, President of the Tod Mountain Ski Club, President of the Valleyview Community Association (the community he resided in for 48 years), the Sun Peaks Race Committee and many other events through his beloved city. His life of commitment and service to the community of St. Paul's Anglican Church is one of his most cherished.



Dad spent much of his summer life in the Shuswap, as a teen with the Mckeown family and as an adult with Diane and family at the cabin. He cherished hiking with Tazmin, dragon boating with the team and backyard gardening. His winters were spent sharing the love of skiing and travelling with numerous friends and family. A few of those trips included river expeditions with family and buddy Rob Okell on the Colorado Grand Canyon in 2002 and 2012 with family and John Gregson, hiking to the Everest Base Camp in 2005, numerous canoe trips with St.Paul's families and many other international travels with many friends and family.



Dad was diagnosed with ALS in the fall 2019, and the disease took him quickly and peacefully. To many of you, the current circumstances did not allow the continued visits (that he loved so much) and therefore were not able to understand his condition. We feel your shock and loss at this news.



Due to the COVID health regulations, there will be a small service for immediate family on Saturday, May 30, 2020. This will be streamed on the St. Paul's Cathedral Facebook Live page, St-Pauls-Cathedral beginning at 1:00 pm. We are committed to planning a celebration of life for a future date when large gatherings may be allowed.



Thank you for your thoughts and fond memories of Jim, Jasper, James, Mr. Freathy, however you knew and loved him and will remember him by. We are honoured to know him as our father and feel the impact he has made on his community over 80 years.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in James' name, to the ALS Society of BC, Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House and the RIH Foundation.



