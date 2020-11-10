1/1
James Amedee "Jim" Bedard
1932 - 2020
It is with tender hearts that the family of the late James (Jim) Bedard announce his passing at the Kamloops Hospice in his 88th year.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife Loretta of 57 years. His children Todd (Heather), Raymond, Richard (Linda), grandchildren Katrina, Colton, Zachary, Brendan and Mackenzie. Jim is survived by his brother Larry (Lynn), sister-in-law Evelyn and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by parents George and Kay Bedard and brothers Eugene, Al (Sheila) and Joe.

Jim was born in Kamloops and raised in Heffley Creek. Jim worked at Balco and Tolko for 34 years and enjoyed the ranching lifestyle.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association.

A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021.

A special thank you to the staff at Royal Inland Hospital and the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice for their care and comfort of Jim.

Jim will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

