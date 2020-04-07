Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Carl Fitzsimmons. View Sign Obituary

Jim was born on May 24, 1932 just outside of Nelson, BC. He became interested in stage acting and studied at an acting school in London, England for several years. He used his acting skills to become a brilliant teacher and was involved in learning and teaching most of his professional life.



He began as an electrical instructor at what was then Cariboo College (now TRU) in Kamloops where he taught from 1970 to 1982. He was also employed in the electrical department at Camosun College in Victoria for many years. During this period Jim returned to academic life, studying at Simon Fraser University to earn his degree in linguistics. His graduate interests focused on ancient native languages. He was widely read and travelled to over 50 countries giving lectures on Orient Lines ships on the history, languages and culture of the places visited. He loved exploring lands such as Malta, the Canary Islands and South America as well as Australia and Indonesia. His other interests included playing bridge and listening to classical music, both of which he enjoyed while living in Victoria.



He had many friends who appreciated his wit and gentle humour. He loved sailing and lived on a 35 foot sailboat with his wife Sandra and their cats; who will sadly miss him.



Their wonderful, supportive children are Simon, Samantha, Norman, Renee, Colin and Hillary. Jim was born on May 24, 1932 just outside of Nelson, BC. He became interested in stage acting and studied at an acting school in London, England for several years. He used his acting skills to become a brilliant teacher and was involved in learning and teaching most of his professional life.He began as an electrical instructor at what was then Cariboo College (now TRU) in Kamloops where he taught from 1970 to 1982. He was also employed in the electrical department at Camosun College in Victoria for many years. During this period Jim returned to academic life, studying at Simon Fraser University to earn his degree in linguistics. His graduate interests focused on ancient native languages. He was widely read and travelled to over 50 countries giving lectures on Orient Lines ships on the history, languages and culture of the places visited. He loved exploring lands such as Malta, the Canary Islands and South America as well as Australia and Indonesia. His other interests included playing bridge and listening to classical music, both of which he enjoyed while living in Victoria.He had many friends who appreciated his wit and gentle humour. He loved sailing and lived on a 35 foot sailboat with his wife Sandra and their cats; who will sadly miss him.Their wonderful, supportive children are Simon, Samantha, Norman, Renee, Colin and Hillary. Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close