James "Jim" Chambers

A Well Loved Man



We were blessed for 95 years to have dad, grampa, brother, uncle, "popsiedoodle", friend, great-grampa in our lives. So it is with incredible sadness we say goodbye. Dad was with his family at Trinity Hospice when he passed. He was able to be cared for in his own house until 2 weeks before he joined his wife Marion, who left us in 2002.



Dad was a proud man of integrity with amazing talents. He was a logger in his early years, then worked as a brakeman and conductor for the CNR and the latter years was a heavy duty mechanic.



Jim had a great sense of humour that his sons-in-law and grandsons loved. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, inventing, carpentry and in later years golf. He served in WWII under the Lord Strathcona's Horse (Royal Canadians). Jim was a very kind man to the less fortunate and he and his wife shared their home with many people over the years, including international students.



Dad is survived by his sister Betty, daughters Diane (Richard), Joan, Myrna (Terry), Joyce (Bo). Karen (Jim), also four grandkids, 12 great-grandkids.



We would like to thank Dr. Cattaneo for his years of excellent care as well his nurse. Also to the Trinity care team who were great caregivers the last 2 weeks of his life.



We will have a graveside service in the spring in McBride, BC where our mom rests.



"Till next time dad" we all miss you

Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020

