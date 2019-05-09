Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Dempsey. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Edward Dempsey on May 4, 2019.



Jim is survived by his loving wife Sandra of 62 years, his children Jamie (Mark) Wilk, Gary (Sue) Dempsey and Lori Dempsey, and the joys of his life, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his younger brother Ed Dempsey. He is predeceased by his parents Sam and Mimi Dempsey, sister June Janning and brother Jack Dempsey.



Jim was born on June 30, 1934 in Edmonton, Alberta and moved to Kamloops in the 1940s. He was employed by CN Rail for 44 years and retired early to enjoy time with his family and friends.



Jim enjoyed golfing, curling, gardening, playing crib, travelling and cheering for his grandchildren from the sidelines, in numerous sporting events. He was also an avid Blazers season ticket holder.



The family would like to thank neighbours Linda and Stu, Paul and Muriel and the First Responders for being there in our time of need. We will be forever grateful for your efforts, compassion and empathy.



A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Kamloops Curling Club, 700 Victoria Street, Kamloops.



