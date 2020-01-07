James Edward Flux left the world a little less joyful when he passed away, midday on December 28, 2019. Dad was well known and loved by family, friends and colleagues - but it was his love and delight in enjoying the company of others that makes this announcement so painful.
Jim was a loving husband, companion and best friend to Karen Flux (née Kirsh), a ridiculously proud father to Jim Jr., Lisa and Ryan and grandpa to Evan and Kyle. Jim is survived by his best friend and big brother David - his North Star.
Jim was a hard working, creative, fun loving, and affable goofball; the reigning king of "Dad Jokes". Jim was easy to love.
We thank the EMTs who worked valiantly to stabilize him and the staff at Royal Columbian ICU who made his last moments comfortable.
At Jim's request there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are welcomed.
Please view more memories of Jim:
http://www.amherstcremation.com/memorials/flux.html
