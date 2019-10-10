It is with sadness that we announce the passing of James Edward Williamson of Pritchard, BC on October 4, 2019 at 83 years of age. James is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Joan, his children Betty English of Jarvie, AB and Dave (Karen) of Kamloops, BC. He is also survived by his grandchildren Rodney (Brandi), Jodi, Noah, Mylo, Luca and Kyra, great-grandchildren Jordyn, Kitryna, Aubree and Korey, and sister June Grout, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.
James is predeceased by his sons Leslie and Rodney, sisters Marie and Laura and his brothers Robert and David.
A Memorial Service for James will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Pine Grove Care Centre for all the loving care he received the last 4 years.
Donations in James' memory may be made to the Pine Grove Residents Society.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 10, 2019