James Hugh Hutchinson passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on October 20, 2019 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of 62 years of Marlene Hutchinson (née Stewart), dear brother of Ruth Jones (Clifford) of Kamloops, BC and uncle of David Jones (Beverley), Carol LeLoup and Sandi Howell (Don), dear brother of Sylvia Harvey (David) of Dartmouth, NS and uncle of John Harvey (Jackie), Jeffrey Harvey (Razel) and Marilyn Harvey (Steve Brown), dear brother of Ann Watson (Phillip) of Burlington, ON and uncle of Brian Watson, (the late Anne), Kimberley Adamson (David) and Ian Watson, great-uncle and great-great uncle of eleven, brother-in-law of Donna Payne (the late John) and uncle of Steven Doleman (Lisa) and their children Ainsley and Mallory.



Jim was born in Sarrail, Alberta, son of Eric Hutchinson and Dorothy (née Seddon) Hutchinson. The family moved to Dundas, Ontario and Jim graduated from Ryerson Institute of Technology, Toronto in 1952. He immediately came to Peterborough where he worked at General Electric for 39 years. He was a member and People's Warden of the former St. George's Anglican Church and when this church closed became a member of St. Luke's Anglican Church. He was an avid golfer, playing three times a week for many years at the Katchiwano Golf Course. He was a devoted mason held office in many concordant Masonic bodies from 1961 and was Past Master of Royal Arthur Lodge, No 523, (1973). He was past Grand Senior Warden, Grand Lodge of Canada, in the Province of Ontario (1975). He was privileged to receive the John Ross Matheson award from Supreme Council.



Special thanks to neighbours Huel and Jan, Randi and Mary, Neil and Adam for many acts of kindness over the years. Grateful thanks also to the staff of Empress Gardens for nursing care and devotion and the doctors, nurses and staff at PRHC who went above and beyond in providing care in many times of crisis in Jim's recent hospitalizations.



A Service will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 566 Armour Road, Peterborough on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. The Royal Arthur Lodge # 523 will begin with a Masonic Tribute followed by the funeral service. Interment Keene Upper Cemetery following the reception.



Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough (705) 745-4683.



If desired, donations may be made to St. Lukes Anglican Church or Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation or charity of your choice.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 25, 2019

