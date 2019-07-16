Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lee Scott. View Sign Obituary

James Lee Scott (Jamie) passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at the Trinity Care Unit in Kamloops, BC after a nine month battle with Cancer at the age of 58.



He is survived by his beloved wife Carol, daughter Caylen (Brett), son Bryden (Melissa), sister Heather (Oliver), brother Clayton (Donna), mother Lorraine, father Jack, nephews Riley and Callum, mother-in-law Lorraine, sisters-in-law Sandra (Brad) and Dini (Eric). Along with his many other extended family members and close friends.



Jamie was born on April 2, 1961 in Kamloops, BC where he lived for the majority of his life.



He worked for CN Rail as a track supervisor for 35 years. He then enjoyed retirement for one year before returning to work at Universal Rail.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing and watching hockey as well as drinking rum with his longtime friends by the pool. He was a hardworking man, with an excellent sense of humour who wasn't afraid to break the rules a little bit if it meant having a good time.

A huge thank you goes out to Dr. Jonat, Dr. Farren and all the doctors, nurses and care aids at RIH, the Cancer Clinic and Trinity Care.



Jamie will always be in our hearts and memories.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Coast Hotel and Conference Center, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RIH Cancer Clinic or Overlander Trinity Care.

Published in Kamloops This Week on July 16, 2019

