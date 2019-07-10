March 23, 1934 – July 3, 2019
Jim left this world the same way he entered it, peacefully and quietly. He was born in Kamloops (third generation) and passed away in Kamloops.
He was a quiet and kind man. He loved Kamloops, especially the lakes and forests where he hunted and fished to his heart's content. He met Bea and they were married in May 1963. Together they lived a wonderful life surrounded by friends and family. He was generous and was the hardest working man in Kamloops, starting a lifelong career in car painting at Syd Smith's Autobody. His attention to detail was apparent in the many custom paint jobs he conducted.
There will be no service but please remember him the next time you fish at one of the local lakes like Scuitto where he and Bea spent many wonderful times camping and fishing with friends and family.
We would like to thank Dr. Arduini and the staff at Royal Inland Hospital along with the amazing people at Kamloops Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 10, 2019