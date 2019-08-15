Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James (Jim) Hazell. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Wrinkles and lines do not define

The age of the spirit

So many moments in time are

Imprinted in our minds

Forever we will feel it.



By Chelsea Lee, written August 2019 for her Papa



With sadness, we announce the passing of James (Jim) Hazell in Kamloops, BC at the age of 92 of natural causes. Jim was born in Vancouver on March 6, 1927, married Margaret Elizabeth Thompson in 1948 (predeceased in 2003) with whom he had two children Daniel James Hazell (currently in Kamloops) and Diane Gail Lee (Hazell) (currently in South Surrey). He is immediately survived by his two children Dan and Diane, their spouses Lilah Hazell and Tom Lee, his grandchildren Richard James Hazell, Sherry Diane Hazell (Troy Wurm), Michael William Lee (Jill Dunn) and Chelsea Nicole Lee (James Colley).



Jim was an avid athlete in his youth and never afraid to take a risk. He married young at 21, started his own construction company in Vancouver in the 1950s and when the market slowed, did not hesitate to pack up his young family and move to Kamloops and begin a new (1964). He successfully completed his high school graduation in his 40s, worked for the government for a while, but in a short time returned to the trade he loved, and was so good at, using his hands and building. He was able to retire at 55 and contribute to a variety of Chase, BC community committees and activities. He won several contribution awards from the Chase Lion's Club where he lived from 1984 to 2018. After Marg's passing in 2003, he became a companion for Rose Kent who has survived him (age 97) and together they supported each other through the challenges that come with age. In spite of advancing time, neither Jim nor Rose let their ages stop them from fishing or exploring this wonderful province. The family was able to say our good-byes at our annual family reunion at Sheridan Lake just four days before Jim died, and while hard, none of us could have asked for a more celebratory end to a well-lived life. We have so many moments with him imprinted in our minds, and much love and gratitude for all he taught us. This poem (author unknown) is ingrained in our family values, taught to Jim by his mother and passed on to all of us.



If you mean to do a thing and you mean to do it really,

Never let it be by halves,

But do it fully, freely.



Dad/Papa/Uncle Jim/Jim - your life was never by halves, always full and you are now free. There will not be a funeral, Jim will join Marg at her place of rest at the Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chase Lions Club in memory of Jim.



Condolences may be expressed at Wrinkles and lines do not defineThe age of the spiritSo many moments in time areImprinted in our mindsForever we will feel it.By Chelsea Lee, written August 2019 for her PapaWith sadness, we announce the passing of James (Jim) Hazell in Kamloops, BC at the age of 92 of natural causes. Jim was born in Vancouver on March 6, 1927, married Margaret Elizabeth Thompson in 1948 (predeceased in 2003) with whom he had two children Daniel James Hazell (currently in Kamloops) and Diane Gail Lee (Hazell) (currently in South Surrey). He is immediately survived by his two children Dan and Diane, their spouses Lilah Hazell and Tom Lee, his grandchildren Richard James Hazell, Sherry Diane Hazell (Troy Wurm), Michael William Lee (Jill Dunn) and Chelsea Nicole Lee (James Colley).Jim was an avid athlete in his youth and never afraid to take a risk. He married young at 21, started his own construction company in Vancouver in the 1950s and when the market slowed, did not hesitate to pack up his young family and move to Kamloops and begin a new (1964). He successfully completed his high school graduation in his 40s, worked for the government for a while, but in a short time returned to the trade he loved, and was so good at, using his hands and building. He was able to retire at 55 and contribute to a variety of Chase, BC community committees and activities. He won several contribution awards from the Chase Lion's Club where he lived from 1984 to 2018. After Marg's passing in 2003, he became a companion for Rose Kent who has survived him (age 97) and together they supported each other through the challenges that come with age. In spite of advancing time, neither Jim nor Rose let their ages stop them from fishing or exploring this wonderful province. The family was able to say our good-byes at our annual family reunion at Sheridan Lake just four days before Jim died, and while hard, none of us could have asked for a more celebratory end to a well-lived life. We have so many moments with him imprinted in our minds, and much love and gratitude for all he taught us. This poem (author unknown) is ingrained in our family values, taught to Jim by his mother and passed on to all of us.If you mean to do a thing and you mean to do it really,Never let it be by halves,But do it fully, freely.Dad/Papa/Uncle Jim/Jim - your life was never by halves, always full and you are now free. There will not be a funeral, Jim will join Marg at her place of rest at the Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chase Lions Club in memory of Jim.Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close