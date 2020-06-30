It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James McKinley Connon affectionately known as Jim, Mac, Connie and Connon at Royal Inland Hospital on June 20, 2020 at the age of 94.



Jim was born to James and Cora Connon September 24, 1925 and was delivered at home in North Burnaby by his mother's sister who happened to be a nurse. When his parents along with Jim and his brother Angus moved to Vancouver's West End area, places like Stanley Park were his playground and his first workplace after obtaining a paper route in the park area.



After serving with The Royal Canadian Army from 1944-1946 Jim entered the B.C. Forest Service in 1953 as a scaler and in 1961 was promoted to senior scaler. In 1968 he transferred to the Kamloops Forestry Region. Jim's experience put him in good stead and he carried on to have a successful career in interior scaling and other forestry related issues until his retirement in October 1982.



Jim is survived by the love of his life May, his wife of 70 years, his daughter Shannon of Vancouver, BC and his son Tim of Surrey, BC as well as his special niece Wendy who was by his side during this difficult time. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Jim was predeceased by his parents James and Cora and brother Angus.



No service by request.

