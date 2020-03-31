It is with great sadness that the family of Jim (James) Walter Linnen announces his passing after a year-long fight with cancer on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 68.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years Rhonda and his children Jeff (Janna) and Amanda (Vance). Jim will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren Jenna, Lily, Mary Kate, Jayde, Siera and Kennedy.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Roy and Jean Linnen and his brother Wayne Linnen.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19 a celebration of life for Jim will be held at a later date which is to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jim to the Kamloops Hospice Association can do so by visiting the following link: https://www.kamloopshospice.com/index
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020