Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rainbows Roost 6675 Westsyde Road Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jim Jesson on October 2, 2019. Jim was born at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC on April 29, 1940.



He grew up with his older sister Anne and younger sister Judy, moving down the valley from Black Pines to Noble Creek to Westsyde.



Jim loved animals and birds and they loved him. He fed the birds and talked to the deer out the back every morning. He took his sidekick, Tuxie the cat with him up until Tuxie died in June of this year.



He treasured his time with Roxy and Dale especially camping at the lakes! Jim's passion was his vehicles. He kept them in pristine condition, even his Western Star. His working life started with Interior Contracting then on to line driving with Chapmans, then owner/operator of J. Jesson Trucking and Sand & Gravel hauling. He then worked for Interior Roads during the winter plowing and sanding roads. Followed by a short time with Van kam and King Transport piloting. In retirement he plowed the sidewalk and driveways up the street with his ATV.



Jim was predeceased by his parents Bob and Dusty Jesson and his sister Judy Hillard.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife April, daughter Janice Armstrong of Calgary, son Gerald (Gerry) of Kamloops, granddaughter Roxanna (Roxy) and grandson Dale of Calgary, his sister Anne (Franklin) of Red Deer, sister-in-law Jeanne (Claude) of Fort St. John, brother-in-law Ward, nieces and nephews.



Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Rainbows Roost, 6675 Westsyde Road on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.



The family would like to thank the emergency responders and express our deepest gratitude to our special letter carrier.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Royal Inland Hospital if family or friends desire.



