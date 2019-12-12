Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Gordon McDonnell. View Sign Service Information Sweeny's Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Yarmouth 567 Main St. Yarmouth , NS B5A 1J6 (902)-742-3245 Obituary

It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jamie Gordon McDonnell, on December 4, 2019 at Yarmouth Regional Hospital at the age of 51.



Jamie was born on July 5, 1968 in Kamloops, BC. He moved to Yarmouth in 2001 and worked for many years for the Yarmouth Vanguard and later worked in the insurance industry. Jamie Mac was a masterful drummer who played with many bands both out west and in Yarmouth. He also mentored many new drummers as a drum teacher. Jamie loved drumming with every inch of his soul and he exuded pure joy on stage. To watch him play was a true privilege and his passing will leave a deep void among his fellow musicians. Jamie was a beloved presence in his community. Whether it was a quick greeting on the street or a long conversation about life and spirituality, you were better for having interacted with him - this was one of Jamie's many gifts. Jamie was an active volunteer, a technology expert and was famous for his homemade spaghetti sauce and pancakes. He loved to laugh and make other people laugh, his smile was contagious and he had an unshakable faith that was absolutely awe-inspiring. The one thing that eclipsed Jamie's passion for drumming was his love for his wife and children. He was a devoted husband, best friend and soulmate to Colleen - to witness their love for one another was truly humbling. He loved and supported his kids fiercely and was their loudest and most enthusiastic cheerleader. Jamie was so proud of his family.



Jamie was predeceased by his parents Terry and Elaine McDonnell, sister Sandra McDonnell and brother Greg McDonnell, all of whom he loved and missed dearly. Jamie leaves behind his wife and love of his life Colleen Daley, children Elliot, Ayla, and Samantha McDonnell, all at home, sisters Trish McDonnell-Thellend (Rob) and Carole McDonnell-Popp (Brian), all of Kamloops, BC, parents-in-law John and Nancy Daley of South Ohio, brother-in-law Sean (Rose) Daley of

St. Catherine's, ON, brother-in-law Mike (Jacqueline) Daley of South Ohio, nephew Trevor Balmer, nieces Amanda Balmer, Rachel and Brittany Daley, Clara and Maeve Daley, great-nieces Sadie and Emily and many good friends both in Yarmouth and Kamloops. Jamie touched the lives of many.



We will miss him very, very much.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sweeny's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Yarmouth. Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Sweeny's Funeral Home, Yarmouth. Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Ambrose Cathedral, Yarmouth, Father Henry Smolenaars officiating.



Donations may be made to Gilles Boudreau and Friends Cancer Help Fund. Family flowers only.



