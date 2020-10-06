Suddenly, on the morning of September 24, 2020, we lost an angel, Jamie Leigh Holmes née Palmer.
She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She leaves to remember her the love of her life and husband Kyle Holmes, her beautiful daughters Rorie and Kashleigh, her parents Doug and Lynette Palmer, sister Stacie (Trevor) Scheller and the nephews she loved to spoil Austin and Rylin. Also left to cherish her memories are her grandmothers Irene Anderson and Olga Palmer, father and mother in-law Bruce and Eileen Holmes and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her Uncle Scott Anderson, Grandpa Tom Anderson, and Grandpa Bill Palmer.
Jamie was born on June 26, 1979 at RIH Kamloops and lived around Kamloops most of her life. She grew up a ranch kid and with that came many years of 4-H. Her ranching, rodeo and 4-H families were very near and dear to her heart. She was always the first person to offer her help and do what she could for the kids around her. Jamie was full of love and spread it wherever she could. She valued honesty and had tremendous compassion for others. Even after her accident and being bound to a wheelchair, she never slowed down. It made her more determined to get out and help.
We wish to thank everyone who provided care for Jamie in the past 16 years. This includes everyone at Vancouver General Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Center, and her many devoted homecare workers. Jamie was very lucky to have you all.
An outside celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the field at Jamie's parents place in Rayleigh, BC. There will be no refreshments provided, but please bring your stories and memories to share as you social distance. You are welcome to join us at any time between 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
An educational fund has been established on behalf of Jamie's two daughters, Rorie and Kashleigh. In lieu of flowers, contributions to this fund can be made by e-transfer to dlpalmer@telus.net
or by cheque to Lynette Palmer, 4152 Davie Road, Kamloops, BC. V2H 1K8.
