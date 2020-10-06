1/1
Jamie Leigh (Palmer) Holmes
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly, on the morning of September 24, 2020, we lost an angel, Jamie Leigh Holmes née Palmer.

She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She leaves to remember her the love of her life and husband Kyle Holmes, her beautiful daughters Rorie and Kashleigh, her parents Doug and Lynette Palmer, sister Stacie (Trevor) Scheller and the nephews she loved to spoil Austin and Rylin. Also left to cherish her memories are her grandmothers Irene Anderson and Olga Palmer, father and mother in-law Bruce and Eileen Holmes and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her Uncle Scott Anderson, Grandpa Tom Anderson, and Grandpa Bill Palmer.

Jamie was born on June 26, 1979 at RIH Kamloops and lived around Kamloops most of her life. She grew up a ranch kid and with that came many years of 4-H. Her ranching, rodeo and 4-H families were very near and dear to her heart. She was always the first person to offer her help and do what she could for the kids around her. Jamie was full of love and spread it wherever she could. She valued honesty and had tremendous compassion for others. Even after her accident and being bound to a wheelchair, she never slowed down. It made her more determined to get out and help.

We wish to thank everyone who provided care for Jamie in the past 16 years. This includes everyone at Vancouver General Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Center, and her many devoted homecare workers. Jamie was very lucky to have you all.

An outside celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the field at Jamie's parents place in Rayleigh, BC. There will be no refreshments provided, but please bring your stories and memories to share as you social distance. You are welcome to join us at any time between 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

An educational fund has been established on behalf of Jamie's two daughters, Rorie and Kashleigh. In lieu of flowers, contributions to this fund can be made by e-transfer to dlpalmer@telus.net or by cheque to Lynette Palmer, 4152 Davie Road, Kamloops, BC. V2H 1K8.

Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives
Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324

Condolences may be expressed to the
family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services - Kamloops
604 Tranquille Rd
Kamloops, BC V2B 3H6
(250) 554-2324
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved