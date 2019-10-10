Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Steenson. View Sign Obituary

On the afternoon of September 30, 2019 we lost our brother, uncle and friend Jamie Steenson. Newly retired to Kamloops, we'd hoped for many more adventures with our beloved Jamie.



Jamie was predeceased by his mother and father Helen Steenson (née Smith) and Gordon Steenson. He is survived by his siblings Tricia Steenson (Allan Fedorak), Rob Steenson (Sue) and Tom Steenson. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and grand nephews Jaimie Fedorak (Colton), Katie Fedorak (Kyle), Natalie Fedorak and Heather Keeping (Tim and sons Henry and Charlie), Kim Steenson, Mark Steenson, Dan Steenson (Jillesa) and Mike Steenson.



James Murray Steenson was born in Vancouver on May 1, 1956. His early years were characterized by many moves throughout the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. As a young man, Jamie decided on a banking career, starting with RBC in North Vancouver. During the 1980s, he worked for the Alberta Treasury Branch in Alberta and Saskatchewan, then happily returned to Vancouver where he spent the remainder of his career working for (Edelweiss) Prospera Credit Union, retiring in June 2018.



Jamie loved to travel! He and his best friend Audrey saw Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Alaska, the BC Interior with Rocky Mountain Rail Tours, Portugal, South of France, London, back East to check out the iconic buildings of Frank Lloyd Wright, and most recently with the Breakfast Club gang he explored New York City. Jamie embraced new people and new learning with intelligence and enthusiasm, especially anything to do with history or architecture.



Jamie throughout his life was a conduit for family connections – keeping in regular contact with all of us and making sure we knew of his love and interest.



We are grateful for the compassion and care given to Jamie by the paramedic crew, RIH emergency and the ICU team.



