August 19, 1925 – May 27, 2019



Jane was born in 1925 in Abbotsford, and was raised in Matsqui with her parents Harold and Julia Aish and younger sister Joan. It was a berry farm; she remembers all the hard work of a farm and no brothers.



She went off to UBC and graduated with an Inorganic Chemistry degree in 1948, the year of the flood. Things changed with the flood.



Jane married Wallie Shamenski on June 25, 1948 in Greenwood. They went north. Jane worked as a chemist in a pulp mill in Prince Rupert and Wallie was an electrician building Alcan in Kitimat. They had two children, Ross and Robbin.



In 1960, the four of them moved to Abbotsford and built Ledgeview Golf Course, more hard work. It was sold in 1974 and as the children moved on, so did Wallie and Jane - to Penticton for retirement and a happy life of golfing.



After Wallie's passing in 2001, Jane kept golfing and managing quite well in Penticton until 2016. That spring, she moved to Chartwell in Kamloops and enjoyed three years and many new friends.



Jane would like to say thank you to all the nurses, doctors, care aides and staff of 6-North at Royal Inland. She also says good-bye to her friends at Chartwell. Good bunch she says, staff and residents included.



At her request, no service.



