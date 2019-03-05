Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janell Hauzeneder. View Sign

December 12, 1975 – February 24, 2019



Janell Hauzeneder passed away suddenly at the age of 43 on February 24, 2019. Born in Kamloops, BC, Janell also lived and worked in Squamish for several years before returning to her hometown. For most of her life she worked as a hair stylist but didn't consider it her true vocation. Recently, she was so excited to have obtained her education for medical device reprocessing and to start work at Royal Inland Hospital. Her passion was to rock climb and spend time outdoors especially if it was with dogs! Janell had many circles of friends who remember her for her spunky sense of adventure and kindness. She truly had a heart and soul for recognizing the pain in others and reaching out to those in need.



Janell was predeceased by her grandparents Franz and Elizabeth Hauzeneder, Glen and Jean Lucey, her Nan Jocelyn Richardson and her aunt Elizabeth Hauzeneder. Janell was also extremely close with her family and is survived by her father and step-mother Franz and Lynne Hauzeneder, her mother Anne Goodall, her three sisters Jean Cousin, Jennifer and Laura Hauzeneder and her niece Jaiden Cousin.



Her family is devastated to have lost her but know that her love will continue to shine within everyone she knew.



A Celebration of Life will be held on March 22, 2019 at the Free Methodist Church, 975 Windbreak St., Kamloops at 2:00 pm.



Please, in lieu of flowers, consider donating to the SPCA https://champions.spca.bc.ca/participant/2259312/2160/



