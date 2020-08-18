We are overwhelmed with grief as we announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved Mom, JAN (Janet Marie Williams Cook) on Monday August 3, 2020. Jan passed peacefully at home surrounded by her children; Janice Cook, Carole Wood, Jon Cook; grandchildren Taylor and Logan Cook and all the family dogs.
Jan was born on May 20, 1931 in Vancouver, BC. She was the adored daughter of George and Marie Williams the founders and owners of Williams Moving & Storage and sister to George Jr. She was proudly born into a trucking family, MOM LOVED TRUCKS !!!!! Jan attended Lord Beaconsfield Elementary School where she fostered close and lasting friendships. She graduated from Vancouver Technical College and received her degree in accounting at the University of British Columbia while continuing to work for Williams Moving and Storage.
Her love of singing, piano and theater were also a huge part of her childhood development. As a classically trained soprano she loved to perform at clubs, weddings, churches and with the Vancouver Little Theatre Association, which she continued on in Kamloops. Her lifelong volunteer services started at an early age, starting with the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
While working at the family business she met the love of her life and husband Earl B Cook (deceased) 1979. Their daughters, Janice and Carole were born in Vancouver. The family moved to Penticton for two years then back to Vancouver to manage the dispatch office for Williams. Their son Jon was born five years later.
Jan and Earl were a dynamic duo when they moved to Kamloops in 1963 to expand the Williams office. Kamloops had a rich history with Jan's family; her mother Marie worked at the Tranquille Sanitarium for 8 years after WW1. The Williams family spent many summer vacations at Semlin Ranch.
Jan raised their children, worked for both sides of the family (The Cook's had a busy resort in Sorrento) and cooked delicious meals. As an accomplished seamstress she made beautiful dresses for her daughters and for all of the events she attended. When Jan lost her father George Williams in 1971, she and Earl brought her mother Marie to Kamloops to live with their family. Soon after, Jan faced one of the greatest challenges of her life when Earl was diagnosed with cancer. She faced this, with the same dignity, hope and perseverance that she faced all of her challenges. On November 9, of 1979 she lost Earl and was devastated. She found her strength in caring for her family and she found a way to move forward.
Her creativity and passion fueled all of the seemingly impossible tasks she accomplished. She started Classical Greenery and Dezigns, in the early 1980s, an interior design and plant maintenance company. Her goals of bettering her community and helping the people around her earned her many commendations and awards. This surprised her . . . she did this work to support her community and thrive, without asking anything in return. She was just being Jan.
Jan was the very first homestay mother for International Students at TRU. Her students and their families became a part of the Cook family and continue to be today. In 1991 as president of the Chamber of Commerce, she signed an agreement to twin with Uji Japan's Chamber to become sister cities.
Jan's numerous accomplishments include the following: Volunteering & Directorships: Founding Member of the Kamloops Hospice Society, Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) 11 year board member , RIH Foundation, RIH Evening Auxiliary President and member for life. Rotarian: Paul Harris Fellow, Chamber of Commerce President, Beautify Kamloops, Communities in Bloom, Heritage Commission, Miss Kamloops Pageant Society, Board of Directors International Students @ TRU, Board Of Directors Nursing Program RIH. Distinguished Service Award-City of Kamloops 2010, Canadian Outstanding Citizen Award 1992, The Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal 2002.
All of her accolades were secondary to her, most importantly she was a daughter, an amazing mother, a grandmother, aunt, great aunt, steadfast friend, champion of the underdog and mentor. Jan always said her children were her greatest accomplishments and relished in their successes. She waited very impatiently to have grandchildren, happily nurturing Taylor and Logan. Mom had a great affinity for the people and their lifestyles of Mexico, Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines. She loved travelling to these countries and felt at home whenever she was there. Jan was a cheeky Scottish lass and very proud of her heritage.
Jan was a great fire who burned brightly; a shining star forever. In the last few days we have heard from so many family, friends and past business associates who regaled in her accomplishments and above all her character. She will be sadly missed by her niece Dawna Guloien, many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
We will celebrate Jan's life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 1:00 until 3:30 pm. The "open house" celebration at St. Andrew's on the Square will be outside in the park and inside the chapel. Social distancing and masks will be greatly appreciated and masks will be provided should you need one. We will be limiting the flow of people in the church: staggered arrival times would be appreciated. RSVP would help us estimate refreshments. janiceleigh77@gmail.com
or 250-371-4643.
Should friends desire, donations can be made to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice or an animal rescue of your choice.