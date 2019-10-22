Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Marie Payne. View Sign Obituary

September 17, 1952 – October 5, 2019



It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce Janet lost her battle with cancer on October 5, 2019.



Janet was born on September 17, 1952 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



She is survived by her husband Ron Halicki, her step-daughter Angela (Arthur) Bowman, nephew David (Becky) Payne and niece Angie Payne. She leaves behind a great-nephew and nieces who she loved like grandchildren: Xander, Cali, Madison and Khloe Payne.



Throughout her lifetime, Janet was passionate about many things including her family, friends, pets, her beloved Saskatchewan Roughriders and all of her knitting adventures. She was an extremely proud and reliable person, who was always there for her friends and family and would offer assistance when needed.



She will be remembered for many amazing qualities including her love of knitting, which took her to countless retreats and expos with friends across BC and the United States. She was a caring friend, a loving wife, an understanding mother to her step-daughter, nephew and niece and an incredible grandmother to so many children.



The care she showed for family and friends helped Janet stand out from so many. She lived for 67 years on this earth and we all wish we could have time with this tremendous loving and caring woman.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Janet on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Anavets, 290 - 9-177 Tranquille Rd, North Kamloops, British Columbia V2B 3E8. Please join the family for a beautiful day in Janet's name as we give her the send off our sweet Angel deserves.



The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the BC Cancer Foundation to advance research and enhance care for British Columbians with cancer.



