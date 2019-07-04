Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Olver. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1926 - 2019



Janet Olver (née Murdoch) of Kamloops passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 92 years of age. She is survived by her loving husband Richard "Jim" James Olver of Kamloops, daughter Sharon Olver of Ottawa, ON, son Glen (Colleen) Olver of Terrace, BC, grandchildren Angela Olver of Terrace, BC and James Olver of Terrace, BC and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers John, Bill, Gib, and Bob and two sisters Mary and Helen.



Janet was born in Stonehouse, Scotland in November 1926 and arrived with her family in Vancouver 1929. Jim and Janet were married in April 1951. They lived in Port Hardy, Ashcroft, and then moved to Kamloops in 1966. The last three years were spent in Chartwell Residences.



The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Royal Inland Hospital for the excellent care she received.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



