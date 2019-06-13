Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Anne Rossberg. View Sign Obituary

Jean passed away on June 1, 2019.



Jean was born to John and Mickey Morgan in Wells, BC on December 6, 1939. They moved to Quesnel where she went to school.



Jean was predeceased by her husband Karl. Left to mourn are her sister-in-law Ingrid (Blair Curtis), nephews Ian and Todd (Dawn) and special friends Pat and Ralph Maltman.



Jean loved animals and spent many happy times with her schnauzers and cats. Riding horses with Pat and Ralph pretending they knew how.



Jean worked at Woodwards and had fun dressing up in period costumes for their staff parties at the Stockmans.



Jean spent the last nine years at Pine Grove Extended Care, where they were like family to her. Thank you so much for the wonderful care and a shout out to Trish and Tracy.



Until me meet again.

Our love will always follow you. Jean passed away on June 1, 2019.Jean was born to John and Mickey Morgan in Wells, BC on December 6, 1939. They moved to Quesnel where she went to school.Jean was predeceased by her husband Karl. Left to mourn are her sister-in-law Ingrid (Blair Curtis), nephews Ian and Todd (Dawn) and special friends Pat and Ralph Maltman.Jean loved animals and spent many happy times with her schnauzers and cats. Riding horses with Pat and Ralph pretending they knew how.Jean worked at Woodwards and had fun dressing up in period costumes for their staff parties at the Stockmans.Jean spent the last nine years at Pine Grove Extended Care, where they were like family to her. Thank you so much for the wonderful care and a shout out to Trish and Tracy.Until me meet again.Our love will always follow you. Published in Kamloops This Week on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close