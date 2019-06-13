Jean passed away on June 1, 2019.
Jean was born to John and Mickey Morgan in Wells, BC on December 6, 1939. They moved to Quesnel where she went to school.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Karl. Left to mourn are her sister-in-law Ingrid (Blair Curtis), nephews Ian and Todd (Dawn) and special friends Pat and Ralph Maltman.
Jean loved animals and spent many happy times with her schnauzers and cats. Riding horses with Pat and Ralph pretending they knew how.
Jean worked at Woodwards and had fun dressing up in period costumes for their staff parties at the Stockmans.
Jean spent the last nine years at Pine Grove Extended Care, where they were like family to her. Thank you so much for the wonderful care and a shout out to Trish and Tracy.
Until me meet again.
Our love will always follow you.
Published in Kamloops This Week on June 13, 2019