Jean Elizabeth Hoffman

March 25, 1931 - January 4, 2020



Jean Hoffman was a fun loving, feisty woman. She passed away at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice fighting to the end.



She is survived by her three children Judy (Henry) Elzer, Joan (Rolf) Demale, Don (the late Brenda) Hoffman. She had nine grandchildren Lisa, Chris, Henry, Amanda, Kirsten, Matthew, Daniel, Jason and Carli, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.



What made Jean smile the most were children, dogs and the pride she had in the garden she tended to at her home at Riverbend in Kamloops. She loved her glass of wine and our family get-togethers. She also loved her view from her suite of the mountains. We ensured her last days were spent being able to see those mountains.



You always see people thanking Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in this section, but not only are you angels to the patients, but you are truly angels to all the families as well. Another huge thank you goes out to Dr. Chahal, thank you so much for your dedicated care of mom, as well as the nurses on 7-North, especially Jen and Amy in Administration. You've all made moms journey easier. Thank you.



A celebration of life will be held early spring in Kamloops.



