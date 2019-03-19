Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Michael Lehbauer. View Sign

April 7, 1931 - March 16, 2019



With sadness, we say goodbye to our dear father, Jean Michael Lehbauer, who passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 16, 2019.



John is predeceased by his true love and wife of 59 years Mary Joan (Hart) and is survived by his four children Rick (Louise), Joanne (Garry), Ella (David) and Jeannie (Jeremy), grandchildren Lisa, Tina, Stephanie, Tami, Jordan, Joshua, Ashley, Kristina, John, Thomas, Sandra Palmquist and Laura Gilbert. He was blessed by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and is also survived by his brother Edward (Nadia), whom he loved and admired very much.



Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and moving to Surrey, BC with his parents and brother when he was a young boy, John graduated from Queen Elizabeth High School in Surrey, BC.



He met his best buddy and lifelong friend Glen Frisk, working at Trapp Motors in New Westminster, BC for several years before moving on to BC Research. There, he developed a long and rewarding career as an architectural model maker.



John's true passion was music. He taught himself to play guitar from a young age and became a charismatic and talented musician. In his retirement years he and his fellow band members would entertain at various retirement homes, where the residents there would smile, sing, tap their feet and dance to old time music by the Golden Serenaders.



As a meticulous craftsman, John produced beautiful guitars, furniture and toys in his own backyard workshop, winning awards for his talented efforts.



John was bigger than life. He had an easy smile, a firm handshake and a hearty laugh.



Although he enjoyed a long, full life, he will be profoundly missed by those he has left behind. We are sincerely grateful to the staff at Overlander Care home, for their tender loving care and for treating him as their own.



A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.com April 7, 1931 - March 16, 2019With sadness, we say goodbye to our dear father, Jean Michael Lehbauer, who passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 16, 2019.John is predeceased by his true love and wife of 59 years Mary Joan (Hart) and is survived by his four children Rick (Louise), Joanne (Garry), Ella (David) and Jeannie (Jeremy), grandchildren Lisa, Tina, Stephanie, Tami, Jordan, Joshua, Ashley, Kristina, John, Thomas, Sandra Palmquist and Laura Gilbert. He was blessed by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and is also survived by his brother Edward (Nadia), whom he loved and admired very much.Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and moving to Surrey, BC with his parents and brother when he was a young boy, John graduated from Queen Elizabeth High School in Surrey, BC.He met his best buddy and lifelong friend Glen Frisk, working at Trapp Motors in New Westminster, BC for several years before moving on to BC Research. There, he developed a long and rewarding career as an architectural model maker.John's true passion was music. He taught himself to play guitar from a young age and became a charismatic and talented musician. In his retirement years he and his fellow band members would entertain at various retirement homes, where the residents there would smile, sing, tap their feet and dance to old time music by the Golden Serenaders.As a meticulous craftsman, John produced beautiful guitars, furniture and toys in his own backyard workshop, winning awards for his talented efforts.John was bigger than life. He had an easy smile, a firm handshake and a hearty laugh.Although he enjoyed a long, full life, he will be profoundly missed by those he has left behind. We are sincerely grateful to the staff at Overlander Care home, for their tender loving care and for treating him as their own.A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324Condolences may be expressed to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close