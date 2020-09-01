It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Jean Milton (née Fraser) on August 21, 2020.Jean was predeceased by her husband Jack Milton, sister Glenys Pritchett, brother-in-law Cal Pritchett and sister-in-law Ann Boyd. She leaves behind her four children: Sharon Waldern (Trent), Allan Milton (Cheryl), Laurie Baldwin (Doug) and Leann Milton; nine grandchildren: Alison Gregory (Myles), Lindsay Milton, Shyla Waldern, Ian Waldern, Ainsley Shymko (Adam), Alecia Baldwin, Lieren Milton-Wood (Brandon McDivitt), Connor Milton-Wood (Kate Proznick) and Leith Milton-Wood; and five great-grandchildren: Keegan, Riley and Dorren Gregory and Jordyn and Brooklyn Shymko. Jean also leaves behind her brother Allan Fraser (Diane) and brother-in-law Bob Boyd, in addition to all her nieces, nephews and cousins.Jean was a lifelong resident of Kamloops and married Jack Milton in 1954. Over the next ten years their family grew to include four children. While maintaining a household of four busy children, Mom always found time to be involved in all our activities throughout the years, even after she went to work for J. Milton Ltd. She could always be found cheering us on at the countless sporting events and other activities. Mom always encouraged and supported us to work and develop our own unique skills and continued the tradition with all of her grandchildren. Mom taught us that whatever we committed to, we followed through with and completed. She was sharp with a quick wit and a great sense of humour, and could always be counted on for a laugh. Grandma never missed a thing, she truly did have eyes in the back of her head.Jean loved spending time at the cabin on Little Shuswap Lake, whether it was a quiet weekend with just her and Jack, a house full of all the kids' friends or one of the many family reunions. She also enjoyed knitting, creating keepsakes for family members, and in her later years became involved in a wide variety of different crafts which she thoroughly enjoyed. Mom will be remembered most of all for her generosity and delicious family meals (with a few notable failures). Our home and cabin were always open to family and friends whom she embraced, welcomed and ensured never left hungry. Jean/Mom/Grandma was a force to be reckoned with and she leaves behind a void that will never be filled.Our heartfelt thanks go to her youngest daughter Leann, and to Allan and Diane Fraser for all the help and support they gave to Mom over the years. Thanks also to her doctors, Dr. Brenda Laupland, Dr. Nair and Dr. Navratil. An additional thank you to the nursing staff at Kamloops Seniors Village and the staff of Pine Grove Care Centre for helping make Mom's last few months brighter and happier.A celebration of life to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the RIH Foundation.Condolences may be expressed at