Jean Obana
1937 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Obana announces her passing on September 11, 2020, at the age of 83, after a brief illness.

Jean was born in Wetaskiwin, Alberta on March 27, 1937 to Bill and Laura Hodson. She attended Medicine Hat Municipal School of Nursing graduating in 1961. She later worked as a Registered Nurse in Grande Prairie, Vernon and Royal Inland and Overlander Hospital in Kamloops.

Jean was an avid reader and travelled widely. She had a love of storytelling and a sharp sense of humour. Practical jokes, surprise airport meetings, and goofy postcards were presented with a gleam in her eye. She loved the adventure and surprise of exploring antique and thrift stores with friends and had a pirate's heart for treasure. She was a skilled needlewoman and a quilt master and leaves behind a legacy of beautiful handwork.

Jean was the loving mother of daughters Sally (Terry) and Jennifer (Brian). She leaves behind grandchildren Andrew and Kate (Sheldon) and great-grandson (Owen).

She is predeceased by Jim Obana, her husband of 53 years, and by her siblings Flo (George), Ted (Glenora), Bill (Ardyth), and Laura (Ken). She will be greatly missed by her sister Peggy (Don) and by her nieces and nephews.

There will be no Funeral Service at Jean's request.

Memorial donations in memory of Jean can be made to BC Eye Bank.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
