It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Jean Olive Carnegie of Kamloops, BC, on May 7, 2020 at 87 years of age.



Jean is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jim, his son Cameron Carnegie of Kamloops, BC, and numerous nieces and nephews in Manitoba and Calgary.



Jean was predeceased by her father and mother Donald and Grace Douglas of Crandall, MB, sisters Donna Johnson of Winnipeg, MB, Viola McElroy of Virden, MB, and Ivy Campbell of Roblin, MB.



Jean took her RN training in Brandon, MB. From there, she worked in Bermuda, Hamiota, Virden and Kamloops. She was a lifelong member of The Eastern Star and enjoyed working as a volunteer cashier for the Pipe Band Bingo's. Jean was also a member of the North Kamloops United Church. She loved to play golf and senior's slow pitch baseball.



Interment will take place at a later date in Arrow River Cemetery in Manitoba.



The family wishes to extend a thank you to the caregivers at Pine Grove Extended Care and a thank you to Geoffrey and Kim at Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services.



Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



