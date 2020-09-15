Jean Redekop who went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020 at the age of 87.



Mom was born in Vonda, Saskatchewan on July 1st, 1933. Her family moved to the Fraser Valley when she was 10. It was there that she met Dad and they were married in 1952. They then moved to Kamloops where dad had a teaching position. Mom worked full time for many years at Woodward's, then completed her working career at BC Hydro.



She was predeceased by her devoted husband Ernie, her brother Norman Sawatzky, and sisters Anne Sawatzky and Verna Schroeder.



Jean will be sadly missed by her youngest sister Sharon. She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Rod) and sons Dale (Donna), Don (Cathy), Dean (Chris) and Kent (Jennifer). Mom is also fondly remembered by her grandchildren Mitch, Ellie, Josh, Eva, Chelsey, Renee, Carly, Christie, Tim, Dan, Kara, and Katie. Her legacy also includes eighteen great-grandchildren.



Jean was a true character who loved her family, loved God and enjoyed hosting friends and family at the cabin on Little Shuswap Lake. The family home in Kamloops was always open for Saturday night games and Sunday lunch. Mom loved singing in the Alliance Church choir and at church in Mesa, Arizona, their retirement home.



She will be deeply missed.

We were privileged to know her and love her.



The family owes a special thanks to Chris and Dean for their unwavering commitment to Mom during her courageous fight with dementia. We would also like to thank the great staff at Kamloops Senior Village for the compassionate care they showed mom.



Should friends and family desire, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. or the Haiti Development Project, World Team Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store