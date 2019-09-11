Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Gagne. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our Mom and Nan, Jeanne Cecilia Gagne (née Vandendriessche) on August 15, 2019. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Keith Gagne and two sons Kevin and Kirk.



She will be greatly missed by her son Keith (Diana), her daughters Kim Krasselt (Brian), Kathy Aplas (Dave), Karen Williamson (Dave), 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Tracy (Bal) as well as her nieces, nephews, friends, and special friend Ed Walsh.



Jeanne was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, July 4, 1925. One of 7 children, she was especially close to her identical twin sister Joan. Her family moved to Kamloops in 1940. Jeanne graduated in Victoria from St Joseph's Hospital, School of Nursing in 1946, working most of her life at Royal Inland Hospital and community nursing.



She met Keith (husband of 62 years) in Kamloops and they married in 1948 and raised six children. She spent 5 years with her family in England from 1959 to 1964 while her husband pursued his newspaper career.



She was a wonderful mother and nan, a caring nurse, avid gardener and an expert at knitting, sewing, needlepoint and many other crafts.



Mom you were the best and the kindness, love, and generosity that you shared with your family and others will never be uforgotten or matched.



A Mass of Christian Service will be held at 9:00 am on September 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Reverend Father Normandeau, Celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Jeanne to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cysticfibrosis.ca

Condolences may be made to With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our Mom and Nan, Jeanne Cecilia Gagne (née Vandendriessche) on August 15, 2019. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Keith Gagne and two sons Kevin and Kirk.She will be greatly missed by her son Keith (Diana), her daughters Kim Krasselt (Brian), Kathy Aplas (Dave), Karen Williamson (Dave), 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Tracy (Bal) as well as her nieces, nephews, friends, and special friend Ed Walsh.Jeanne was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, July 4, 1925. One of 7 children, she was especially close to her identical twin sister Joan. Her family moved to Kamloops in 1940. Jeanne graduated in Victoria from St Joseph's Hospital, School of Nursing in 1946, working most of her life at Royal Inland Hospital and community nursing.She met Keith (husband of 62 years) in Kamloops and they married in 1948 and raised six children. She spent 5 years with her family in England from 1959 to 1964 while her husband pursued his newspaper career.She was a wonderful mother and nan, a caring nurse, avid gardener and an expert at knitting, sewing, needlepoint and many other crafts.Mom you were the best and the kindness, love, and generosity that you shared with your family and others will never be uforgotten or matched.A Mass of Christian Service will be held at 9:00 am on September 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Reverend Father Normandeau, Celebrant.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Jeanne to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cysticfibrosis.caCondolences may be made to www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close