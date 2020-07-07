It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our father, Jeffrey John Warren, who passed quietly at home on July 2, 2020. We will miss you.



Jeff enjoyed an active lifestyle which started in England at an early age winning the Junior Judo Championship at age 16. After moving to Canada with his young family he continued his active ways including boating, scuba diving, photography, karate, judo and ongoing home renovations which included lifting up one side of our first Canadian home, a heritage house in Kelowna. Moving to Kamloops in 1986, he led the family in fencing our five acre farm. Jeff later went on to a new house where he and Sue made a happy home next to Pinantan Lake.



Dad loved listening to the loons on the lake and taking long walks with his beloved Chica as well as travelling with Sue to Mexico and Arizona in their motorhome. Dad retired from BC Lottery Corporation in 2006 after a lengthy career in purchasing.



It is with great sadness that we say

goodbye to our Dad.

Love Michelle and Cath xoxo

