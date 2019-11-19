Arrived March 17, 1981 -Departed November 10, 20199
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Jeff. He leaves behind his loving parents Dan and Kim, wife Danielle, children Ethan, Kale, Sydney and Jordyn, his brother Paul (Brittany), nieces Sophia and Madeline, grandparents Bill (Liz) and Jasmine, together with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also Brenda, Roger, Devon (Jeanae) Gavin, Keyan, Derek, Agnes, Wayne and his many friends.
He was a devoted father and a great friends to all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Art and Kathleen and uncles Dave and Harold.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Rivershore Golf Club.
May your own special memory of Jeff bring you comfort.
Condolences may be made to
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 19, 2019