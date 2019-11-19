Jeffrey William McNichol

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey William McNichol.
Service Information
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC
V2C2G8
(250)-374-1454
Obituary

Arrived March 17, 1981 -Departed November 10, 20199

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Jeff. He leaves behind his loving parents Dan and Kim, wife Danielle, children Ethan, Kale, Sydney and Jordyn, his brother Paul (Brittany), nieces Sophia and Madeline, grandparents Bill (Liz) and Jasmine, together with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also Brenda, Roger, Devon (Jeanae) Gavin, Keyan, Derek, Agnes, Wayne and his many friends.

He was a devoted father and a great friends to all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Art and Kathleen and uncles Dave and Harold.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Rivershore Golf Club.

May your own special memory of Jeff bring you comfort.

Condolences may be made to
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com