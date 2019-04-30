Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Joseph “Joe” Denison. View Sign Obituary

January 19, 1925 to April 18, 2019



We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Joe Denison on April 18, 2019 at the age of 94 in Kamloops, BC. Joe lived his final year at The Hamlets, Ponderosa, and the Overlander Hospice.



Joe will be fondly remembered by his sons Dan (Beverly), Dave (Reyna), Doug (Elizabeth) and grandchildren Andrew, Shelby and Jeff, Jesse, Luke and Tahara and Clare and Peter. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret (2000) and siblings May, Frank, Jim and Charlie. He is survived by two great-grandchildren, brother Vern, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.



Joe was the eldest of seven siblings, born and raised in the Northern Peace River area on the family homestead. He met the love of his life Margaret. After they married, they moved to California where the three boys were born. Joe moved the family back to Peace River, then Salmon Arm and finally settled in Santa Barbara, CA which they enjoyed until his retirement as an engineer for Raytheon. Later, Joe and Margaret moved to Kamloops to spend time with family and grandchildren. They enjoyed many camping trips and winters in Arizona where they learned new instruments and shared a passion for singing bluegrass music. After Margaret passed, grandpa Joe continued on by learning new things, listening to people's stories, offering help to anyone in need, meeting for breakfast, playing music and games and enjoying conversations with his grandchildren. Joe continued to travel every chance he had to Arizona, Mexico, Southern California, Oregon and he even took a Caribbean cruise at the age of 90. Joe was a kind, gentle, caring man who lived a very good life.



Should friends desire, donations to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated in Joe's memory.



This summer, Joe and Margaret will be brought back to the hills near Peace River where they grew up.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca

January 19, 1925 to April 18, 2019We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Joe Denison on April 18, 2019 at the age of 94 in Kamloops, BC. Joe lived his final year at The Hamlets, Ponderosa, and the Overlander Hospice.Joe will be fondly remembered by his sons Dan (Beverly), Dave (Reyna), Doug (Elizabeth) and grandchildren Andrew, Shelby and Jeff, Jesse, Luke and Tahara and Clare and Peter. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret (2000) and siblings May, Frank, Jim and Charlie. He is survived by two great-grandchildren, brother Vern, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.Joe was the eldest of seven siblings, born and raised in the Northern Peace River area on the family homestead. He met the love of his life Margaret. After they married, they moved to California where the three boys were born. Joe moved the family back to Peace River, then Salmon Arm and finally settled in Santa Barbara, CA which they enjoyed until his retirement as an engineer for Raytheon. Later, Joe and Margaret moved to Kamloops to spend time with family and grandchildren. They enjoyed many camping trips and winters in Arizona where they learned new instruments and shared a passion for singing bluegrass music. After Margaret passed, grandpa Joe continued on by learning new things, listening to people's stories, offering help to anyone in need, meeting for breakfast, playing music and games and enjoying conversations with his grandchildren. Joe continued to travel every chance he had to Arizona, Mexico, Southern California, Oregon and he even took a Caribbean cruise at the age of 90. Joe was a kind, gentle, caring man who lived a very good life.Should friends desire, donations to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated in Joe's memory.This summer, Joe and Margaret will be brought back to the hills near Peace River where they grew up.Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close