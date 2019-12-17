Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Emily Martin. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of a dear Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend on December 11, 2019.



She is now safe in the arms of Jesus, her Saviour. Jessie was born in Vancouver on August 26, 1941, the youngest of five children born to Sidney and Ilene Basey.



She graduated from Kitsilano High School in 1960 after which she met and married Robert (Bob) Martin, they were married for 59 years. In 1980, they moved from Vancouver to Kamloops.



Jessie is predeceased by her parents, three brothers, sister and her daughter Deborah who passed away in 1964.



She is survived by her husband and three children Corinne, Cheryl (Wayne) and Richard, her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their families and lots of other relatives and friends.



Her family loved her dearly and will miss her very much.



The family wishes to thank Dr. P. Dickenson for his care of mom and to the staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their excellent care and support. She loved the attention, especially the ice cream she was able to have for breakfast or dinner.



There will be no service by request.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9 in Jessie's name. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of a dear Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend on December 11, 2019.She is now safe in the arms of Jesus, her Saviour. Jessie was born in Vancouver on August 26, 1941, the youngest of five children born to Sidney and Ilene Basey.She graduated from Kitsilano High School in 1960 after which she met and married Robert (Bob) Martin, they were married for 59 years. In 1980, they moved from Vancouver to Kamloops.Jessie is predeceased by her parents, three brothers, sister and her daughter Deborah who passed away in 1964.She is survived by her husband and three children Corinne, Cheryl (Wayne) and Richard, her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their families and lots of other relatives and friends.Her family loved her dearly and will miss her very much.The family wishes to thank Dr. P. Dickenson for his care of mom and to the staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their excellent care and support. She loved the attention, especially the ice cream she was able to have for breakfast or dinner.There will be no service by request.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9 in Jessie's name. Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close