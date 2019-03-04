September 30, 1932 - February 2, 2019
Jeanette passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
She was mother to Bill (Charlyn), Donna (Bob), Bob (Brenda), Cathy (Rob), grandmother to ten and great-grandmother to five.
Jeanette led an active life growing up at the CNR Junction in Kamloops. She was a gymnast, majorette and an accomplished swimmer, both competitive and synchronized. She spent many summers lifeguarding in Thompson Park. Mom, along with predeceased husband Bill McQuay Sr., passed the love of sports on to all of us. Hockey, swimming, or any other activity we wanted to try, was always supported. Jeanette was a successful realtor in Vancouver, Chilliwack and Shuswap Lake. Jeanette was also very artistic carving song birds, painting crafts she and dad had made or knitting self-designed sweaters in her spare time. Mom had a strong sense of family, not just for us kids, but for her brother and sisters and their extended families. It was important for her to keep the family close. Everyone was always welcome at "the McQuay" house, another strength she passed on to all of us. I am sure Mom is at peace now watching dad play hockey or playing Bridge with her family and friends. We were so lucky to have her in our lives and she will be greatly missed.
A special thanks to all of the caregivers at Cedar Hill Care Home in Langley.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 2:00 pm at Sonrise Full Gospel Church, 5588 188 St., Surrey, BC V3S 4N7.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Variety Club Children's Charity, one of Jeanette's favorite.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 4, 2019