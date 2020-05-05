Jessie passed away peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, April 29, 2020 one day after her 91st birthday. God came and took her to His everlasting home in Heaven.
She is survived by her sons David, Donald (Lynn) and Mark, and was a Baba to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jessie is also survived by her siblings Bill, Morris (Lorna), Don (Bernice), Mary (Dave) Emery and Elsie Kinaschuk, and many nieces and nephews that loved Aunt J.
She was predeceased by her mom and dad, William and Annastia Prokop, baby sister Olga, sister Ann, brothers Joe and John, daughter-in-law Lena, and partner Bill.
Jessie lived a very independent life at her Scotch Creek home, always puttering around doing things. She loved her flowers and little garden, always making sure the hummingbird feeders were filled. Jessie loved all wild creatures and the beautiful view of the lake and mountains. She always took time to have a cup of tea or a coffee with her neighbours, and muffins were always available.
We will miss her dearly, but she will always be a part of us.
We love you, The Family.
A Graveside Burial Service was held at Hillside Cemetery for Jessie on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with Father Andrzej Wasylinko officiating. Due to Covid, the service was family only.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Father Andrzej - you were with us all the way, and to all the staff at Ponderosa Lodge for your loving care, especially Shirley and Monica.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 5 to May 6, 2020.