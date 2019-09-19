Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo-Anne Wanda Burmeister. View Sign Obituary

May 13, 1960 - Cochenour, Ontario

September 15, 2019 - Kamloops, British Columbia



Jo-Anne Burmeister, beloved wife of David Waisman of Kamloops, passed away with her loved ones at her side on September 15, 2019 at the age of 59 years.



After meeting her soulmate, Jo-Anne married David in 1993. Jo-Anne was affectionately known as Mom, Jo and Nana by those closest to her. Jo-Anne loved tanning in her pool, spoiling her dogs and grandkids, shopping, eating and cooking delicious food, gardening, camping in her trailer and most of all spending time with her husband. Jo-Anne had an incredible sense of humour and a laugh that made it impossible not to laugh with her.



Jo-Anne is survived by her husband David, mother Lynne, sons Jeffrey, Scott (Teresa) and Mike (Marnie), grandchildren Skyla, Elizabeth, Jakob and Lily, dogs Quincy and Ellie, three sisters and one brother. Jo-Anne was predeceased by her father Rod.



She will be missed dearly by all!



A special thanks to the staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice for taking such great care of Jo-Anne.



At Jo-Anne's request there will be no service.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 19, 2019

