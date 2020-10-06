The family of Joan Ades, of Kamloops, is sad to announce the death of the Matriarch of their family (her saying, not ours). Joan died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 85.



She died peacefully, surrounded by two of her daughters, Lynne (the favourite) and Teri (the spoiled one). Susan (the eldest) was devastated that she couldn't be there - that's one (but only one) of the problems with living in eastern Canada.



Joan will be missed by her three daughters, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her extended family. She will also be missed dearly by her best friends in the whole world, Bobby and Sandra, along with everyone else who loved her, and there were many!



She will NOT be missed by all of the people who parked in undesignated areas within the strata complex that she helped to manage for over 20 years. Anyone who has received a pink slip in the last 30 days - please disregard.



Joan was full of life, cursed often, enjoyed 'rum-o'clock' every day, and loved the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Blue Jays. She loved Justin Trudeau, not because of his politics, but because of his hair and socks. She used to say that he looked like her favourite grandson Dave.



She shared a birthday with Donald Trump, something she wasn't happy about, and didn't like having to look at 'ugly' people on her TV.



Joan is predeceased by everyone, a fact she was proud of, and is survived by the rest of us.



You might think that this obituary is unique. It is, just like Joan was. She would be quick to curse you out for expressing any offence to an obituary such as this.



It what could only be described as "fitting" for the year 2020, Joan's final words were, and could be nothing other than, "What the f**k??" - directed at the doctor.



She will not be forgotten, will be dearly missed, and forever loved.

Her heart was broken, and ours are as well.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store