It is with sorrow we announce Joan Alberta McMillan (née Fleet) passed away in Kamloops on Friday, August 28, 2020 peacefully at age 94. Joan was born in Calgary on March 3, 1926 to Mary and Arthur Fleet and is the last of her generation. During World War II her parents billeted conscripted military persons from all over the world, Australia, Holland, UK being just some of them. Her friendships and correspondence have lasted more than a lifetime as the daughters and sons of these billeted people have continued to write and visit over the course of 70 years.She started her 37 year career with CP Rail as young woman, retired in June of 1979 when she married Gordon Daniel McMillan who she met as he was researching the McMillan family tree. He identified Joanie as a cousin and immediately put her to work tracking down other McMillans. It was a wonderful loving partnership and a life changer for Joanie as they spent spring and fall in Mobuck, Alberta, summers in Scotch Creek then Chase, BC and winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona with Bill and Vi McMIllan.She was a wonderful, supportive step-mum to Kate and Ann McMillan, who will greatly miss her as will her cousin Lil Wray, her other many relatives in Kamloops and her friends at Chartwell.Joanie loved her Bill's - Bill MacKenzie and Bill Green along with her Scottie dogs Max & Geordie.She will be in our hearts forever.There will be a small private service in the Schoening Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with the hope of a celebration the summer of 2021 where she will be interred at Pleasant Street Cemetery between her husband Gordon, and John McMillan, the first McMillan from Scotland who died in July 1910.Should friends desire, donations to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home who were so kind would be appreciated in her memory.