Joan was an amazing mother and granny. She was kind and generous to all of her friends and family. She spent countless hours volunteering for many different organizations; some of these include: Parkcrest Elementary, Brocklehurst Secondary, and the Canada Games Marching Band. Mom would spend her evenings in the neighbourhood canvassing for the and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. She enjoyed officiating at various bonspiels held in Kamloops and helping out with the ladies curling league.



She is survived by her children Tracey, Darrell, Bradley and granddaughter Lily, sister-in-law Lily, brother-in-law Jack (Ann), brother-in-law Del (Betty), and many nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her husband Bob, sister Shirley, brother Gerry, mother Lillian and father August.



Joan was born in Trail and lived in many places throughout British Columbia. She moved to Kamloops in her 20s with her parents. Soon after, Joan met Bob at a square dancing club, "The Pine Tree Twirlers." They were married in 1965 and spent fifty happy years in Kamloops. Together they enjoyed dancing, curling, golfing, camping, gardening, playing cards, and hiking with their three dogs (Rascal, Tucker and Sheba). Whenever possible, they would go to Music in the Park followed by ice cream at Scoopz. They spent many hours cheering for their children in their sports and cultural activities. We will miss our mom dearly.



A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ridgeview Lodge who really cared about our mom and made her smile.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on Joan's behalf to one of the following charities: the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, the BC SPCA, or the Alzheimer's Society of BC.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



