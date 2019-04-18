Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Evelyn Walker (née Carter). View Sign

January 16, 1935 - April 15, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of an amazing Wife, Mom and Nana.



Joan was born in Penticton on January 16, 1935. A graduate of the St. Paul's School of Nursing (Class of 1957).



She is survived by her husband of 61 years Michael of Burnaby, children Bruce (Shirl) of Baltimore, MD and Diane Henry of Kamloops, BC, grandchildren Madison, Bailey and Jaxon, numerous nieces and one nephew. Predeceased by parents Nathan and Hilda Carter of Penticton, siblings Ron, Ray and Irene Ewing and nephew Doug Ewing.



No service or flowers by request.



Interment at a later date in Penticton.



Donations, if desired, may be made to the Michael Cuccione Childhood Cancer Research Program (MCCCRP).