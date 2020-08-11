1/1
Joan Frances (Tweed) Davis
Joan passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 after a short illness.

Joan was born on July 13, 1932 in Edmonton, Alberta to George and Hazel Tweed. She had one sister Lois. Joan raised five children while working as a legal secretary for over 30 years at the various iterations of Fulton and Co. in Kamloops, BC.

She was an avid tennis player, playing into her early eighties. She was a singles and doubles tennis champion as a youth in Alberta and she helped found the Kamloops Tennis Club on River Street. She also loved playing bridge, her Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the long, hot Kamloops summers and a quick dip in her Valleyview pool.

She retired in the early 90s and in 2002 she married her long-time tennis colleague, Dicey (Robbie) Robinson. She moved to Vancouver to be closer to her children in 2013 and enjoyed an active lifestyle at the Peninsula Retirement Community in White Rock and later at Suncrest Retirement Home. We will remember her wicked forehand and her incredible strength and determination.

She was loved deeply by us all
and will be missed.

She is survived by her children Gary (Pam), Melinda (Tom), Andrea, and Ian (Megan), her grandchildren Lindsay (Tyler), Bradley (Libby), Jordan, Morgan, Joren, Tessa, Sinon, Liam, Logan and Kyra, and her four great-grandchildren Ruby, Theodora, Philippa, and Rowan. She was predeceased by her son Jim; her husband Dicey; and her sister Lois.

We would like to thank all of those that made her last years so vibrant: the caring staff at the Peninsula and Suncrest, Dr. Jeff Kwee, Dr. Fiona O'Brien, and the absolutely amazing staff at Peace Arch Hospital who provided care for her over numerous visits in the last few years.

There will be no service at mom's request.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
